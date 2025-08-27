Micah Parsons vs Cowboys gets ugly: 5 times big stars were held out by NFL teams

The Dallas Cowboys’ tension with linebacker Micah Parsons came to a head during the team’s last game against the Atlanta Falcons, where team owner Jerry Jones was seen quipping to Parsons’s mother about the team’s prolonged contract negotiation period with her son. Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from his team's bench during the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Falcons(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, Micah, why aren’t you out there playing? You act like you want some money or something,” Jones reportedly said to Parsons’s mother, as reported by Bolavip.

Here’s a look back at a few past feuds resulting from NFL stars being held back on contract negotiations by the Cowboys:

Duane Thomas

Ranked as the “ugliest holdout in NFL history” by CBS, running back Duane Thomas expected a pay raise from the Cowboys after winning Rookie of the Year, leading the team in rushing, and helping them win their first Super Bowl appearance. However, then-general manager Tex Schramm denied the request, ultimately leading to Thomas being traded to the New England Patriots. Due to a tense relationship with the Patriots’ coach, Thomas was traded back to the Cowboys and helped secure their first Super Bowl victory, without interacting with any team players or staff members throughout the rest of the season.

Emmitt Smith

Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith expected a pay raise after leading the league in rushing yards and bringing the team to a Super Bowl victory back in 1993. However, due to contract holdups, Smith decided to sit out the entire training camp and the first two games of the regular season. He was ultimately brought in with a new contract by Jones, and the team ended up winning the next 12 games in a row, along with the Super Bowl. Smith won Super Bowl MVP that year.

CeeDee Lamb

Just last season, CeeDee Lamb was forced to sit out the entirety of the Cowboys’ training camp practices, only to receive his contract extension right at the breaking point.

Ezekiel Elliott

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, in 2019, sat out the entire preseason and training camp to get a $90 million deal despite having two years left on his rookie contract. The decision went south soon, however, following Elliott’s steady decline until he was finally traded off to the Patriots in 2023.

Zack Martin

Back in 2023, Zack Martin had to wait until mid-August for his $8 million annual raise to be reflected in a new contract.

By Stuti Gupta