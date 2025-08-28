Republican burns Quran, vows to ‘end Islam’ in Texas; viral video sparks outrage

Far-right MAGA congressional candidate Valentina Gomez has drawn widespread condemnation after posting a video in which she sets fire to the Quran with a flamethrower. Far-right MAGA candidate Valentina Gomez sparks outrage by burning the Quran with a flamethrower.(X-@ValentinaForUSA)

Gomez, running as a Republican for Texas’ 31st district in 2026, shared the clip on X as part of her pledge to “end Islam” in the Lone Star State. Muslims make up roughly one percent of Texas’s population.

Gomez has repeatedly used violent stunts and hateful rhetoric targeting Muslims, the LGBTQ+ community, Black people, and immigrants, in what critics say is an attempt to gain notoriety and advance a struggling political career, The Independent reported.

“Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” Gomez said before igniting the Quran.

“America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can **** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel,” she added.

The video concluded with Gomez declaring she is “powered by Jesus Christ.”

On August 27, Gomez defended burning the Quran, blaming it for terror attacks, including the October 7 and Kabul’s Abbey Gate, and attacked critics as “pandering to terrorists.”

“I stand by my actions & I will never bend a knee to the book that is responsible for the massacre of October 7th, took the lives of 13 U.S service members at Abbey Gate, & calls for our assassination. Since you love the muslims so much, why don’t you open the borders & let the muslims take over Israel. @JGreenblattADL grow a pair, & stop pandering to terrorists,” Gomez wrote on X.

Critics raise concerns

“This isn’t politics. It’s incitement,” podcaster Brian Allen wrote on X. “When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter.”

Another user added, “She will literally do anything for clout. Anything. Why is this person allowed to incite hate and murder?”

A third commented, “Get out of my state. We have no place for intolerance and hateful people who don’t believe in basic human rights such as THE FIRST AMENDMENT which allows for freedom of religion. Why don’t you learn the basics before running for office.”

Gomez has previously staged violent stunts, including a December 2024 video in which she enacted a mock execution of an immigrant by shooting a dummy tied to a chair with a black bag over its head.

“It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation; they deserve to be ended,” she said.

Born in Colombia, Gomez is an immigrant. The December 2024 video drew condemnation from Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who wrote: “She is not just an American fascist. She is Colombian. And being a migrant, what she wants is to unleash hatred against migrants. Most Americans are killed by Americans.”

Gomez has also made racist and homophobic statements. Before the Juneteenth national holiday, she told Black Americans to “kindly” leave the US if they “don’t like” the country, calling the celebration of slavery’s end the “most ratchet” of holidays.