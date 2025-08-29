Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Fight time, date, how to watch and more

Canelo Alvarez is all set to lock horns with Terence Crawford on September 13 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. With three super middleweight titles on the line, Alvarez vs. Crawford is one of the biggest boxing matches since Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s bout in 2015, according to The Independent. Canelo Alvarez will fight Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: NFL rivalry jerseys revealed: Ranking best to worst for all NFC, AFC teams

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: All you need to know

Mexican wrestler Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion. Terence Crawford currently holds the WBO Interim World Super Welterweight title.

Although Crawford is a formidable boxer with an unbeaten record at 41-0-0 in his weight category, he is moving up two weight classes from his last bout to face the super middleweight king, Canelo, at 168lbs, as per BoxRec. Alvarez, who has 63 wins and 2 losses in pro boxing, is at an advantage as far as physical attributes are concerned.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: When and where to watch

The timings for the bouts have yet to be announced. However, as per The Independent, the main card is expected to start at 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET on Saturday or 1 AM BST on Sunday.

For those who intend to watch the fight live at Allegiant Stadium, tickets are available on ticketmaster.com. According to a Sports Illustrated report in July, the lowest-priced tickets were being sold for $489.60, while one of the “best seats” cost as much as $16,041.50.

Additionally, the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford bout will be streamed live on Netflix. Since it is not a pay-per-view event, Netflix subscribers will not incur additional costs.

Also read: NFL ‘Rivalries’ uniforms: All you need to know about special jersey designs

Canelo vs Crawford fight card

Saul Canelo Alvarez (Champion) vs Terence Crawford (undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (super-welterweight)

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (super-middleweight)

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (lightweight)

Serhii Bohacuk vs Brandon Adams (middleweight)

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (super-featherweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo (super-lightweight)

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana (light-heavyweight)

FAQs:

When is Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is scheduled for September 13.

What is on the line for Alvarez vs. Crawford?

Alvarez’s three super middleweight titles are on the line for the fight.

What is Terence Crawford’s professional boxing record?

Terence Crawford is undefeated with 41 wins.