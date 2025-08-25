Netflix House: Dates, tickets and more about Philadelphia and Dallas venues

The first two Netflix House venues are all set to welcome visitors in the coming months as the streaming service has revealed dates for the "more than 100,000 square feet" entertainment and shopping destinations in Philadelphia and Dallas, The Verge reported. Netflix House to open in Philadelphia and Dallas later this year.(X/@netflix)

The all-new properties will be a one-stop destination for families to explore various types of activities.

Netflix House: Key dates to remember

In Philadelphia, the Netflix House will open its gates to the general public on November 12, 2025. The property is located at the King of Prussia Mall, Variety reported.

Following this, it will be made available to the public at the Galleria Dallas in Dallas, kickstarting business on December 11, 2025.

Besides the two of them, Netflix is also planning to come up with a third location somewhere in Las Vegas by 2027.

Netflix House: How to book tickets?

As per the official announcement, fans will not be required to wait until the opening day to purchase tickets for the two venues.

Those planning to visit the Netflix House in Philadelphia will be able to book tickets starting from October 17, while the same for the Dallas location will be made available on November 18.

Moreover, people can visit the official website, netflixhouse.com, to sign up for the wait list. This will "give you early access to your choice of ticketed experiences within each location," Netflix said in a release.

Netflix House: What to expect?

Both of them are free-to-enter venues and will feature paid activities and merchandise for fans. Further, they get to enjoy food at "NETFLIX BITES," which is said to be a "casual, full-service restaurant with food and craft cocktails playing on popular Netflix stories and characters".

The permanent year-round properties will be bringing several shows and movies to life, such as Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, and Stranger Things, among others.

As per the Variety report, the activities at the two venues will get refreshed on a regular basis, and prices for them will vary from time to time.

In Philadelphia, there is a Top 9 Mini Golf that has nine holes of golf, with each of them connected to a live leaderboard.

Also, Netflix Virtuals at the Philadelphia property will let fans play immersive VR games based on shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Rebel Moon.

Moreover, visitors get to enjoy Netflix RePLAY at the Dallas venue that will offer fresh takes on major arcade games.

