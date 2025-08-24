Indian man showcases desi food items at Walmart in Dallas, internet left stunned by prices

An Indian man living in the United States has captured attention online after showcasing Indian food products available at a Walmart store in Dallas. The video, posted on Instagram by Rajat and Shilpa through their joint account, has already gathered more than 39k views. An Indian man captured Indian products at Walmart in Dallas.(Instagram/ouramericandream.vlogs)

In the clip, Rajat can be seen walking through the aisles of Walmart, pointing towards shelves stocked with popular Indian products. Speaking in Hindi while filming, he explained, “Guys, let me show you some Indian products available in Walmart here in America. By the way, this is Walmart in Dallas. You can find Royal brand lentils like masoor dal and moong dal for around 4 dollars each. Haldiram’s khatta meetha namkeen is priced at 4 dollars, and their aloo bhujia also costs 4 dollars. Parle’s Hide & Seek biscuits are about 4.5 dollars. Look at this shelf — it has Parle-G, Good Day, biryani masala, tandoori masala, butter chicken sauce, and many other items. Since there are so many Indian customers in Dallas, Walmart has to stock these products to meet their needs.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Indian food items at Walmart in Dallas.”

Familiar brands in American aisles

The sight of familiar Indian snacks and spices lined up in an American supermarket quickly caught the attention of viewers. The shelves included brands like Parle-G biscuits and Britannia’s Good Day, along with spice mixes and ready-made sauces catering to the large Indian diaspora in the region.

For many, the video sparked nostalgia, while for others, the focus quickly shifted to the prices.

Online reaction to the prices

Several users commented on the post, mostly expressing surprise at how expensive the products seemed when compared to prices in India. One user remarked with disbelief, “4 dollars ka Hide and Seek biscuit? That’s ₹320. India mai 20 ka milta. Half kg daal almost ₹400? Wow, so expensive.”

Another person compared it to Canadian rates and commented, “Seems quite expensive compared to Canada prices, with USD to CAD conversion.” Echoing the sentiment, one viewer said, “This looks expensive.” A fourth added, “Oh no, it is very expensive as we compare to India.”