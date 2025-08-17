What is Khamzat Chimaev net worth? Know how rich is UFC Middleweight Champion as he defeats Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev made his promotional debut in 2020, effectively establishing himself as a future UFC champion. It took him five years to live up to those early expectations. Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Dricus Du Plessis Murphy (red gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

At UFC 319 on Saturday night inside United Center, Chimaev (15-0) defeated Dricus Du Plessis (23-3) in a commanding performance to earn the middleweight title.

With 529 total strikes in a fight, Chimaev created the UFC record, while Du Plessis managed only 45. All three judges gave Chimaeva score of 50-44. Earlier in 2021, Max Holloway's victory over Calvin Kattar set the record with 447 total strikes.

Here's what Khamzat Chimaev said after stunning UFC win

“I am happy, always,” Chimaev asserted. “I never have a game plan, just go in and work like I do in the gym. That guy is strong. I couldn't finish. I respect that guy. He is the only champion that would say my name. This guy has big heart.”

South Africa's Du Plessis grinned between rounds, but it was clear that Chimaev's pressure had worn him down. In the last round, he gave a late fright by battling to the top against a fatigued Chimaev and attempting a guillotine. Chimaev carefully worked out of the choke, which briefly took hold, and won the fight.

The win gives the 31-year-old Chimaev, who began his UFC career mostly as a welterweight but has always said he is open to competing in different weight classes, a plethora of new choices.

What is Khamzat Chimaev's net worth?

The Celebrity Net Worth estimates Khamzat Chimaev's net worth to be $4 million. His PPV shares and expensive endorsements, in addition to his base salary and bonuses, have contributed to his net worth.

Chimaev is among the highest paid UFC fighters, with career earnings of between $3.6 million and $4.3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He made between $80,000 and $115,000 for his first bouts, and $115,000 to $115,000 for his victories over Rhys McKee and John Phillips. His payouts had increased to between $150,000 and $200,000 by the time he challenged Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert.

His decisive victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, which paid him more than $1 million, was an actual turning point in his met worth. He exceeded that in 2023 by earning an estimated $2.35 million, which included base money, bonuses, and PPV shares, for defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. The additional $1.05 million came from his victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Smilodox, Superz Budapest, YoFleet, Pain Pen, and Dragon Energy are reportedly among Chimaev's sponsorship deals.