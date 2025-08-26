Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
University of Colorado Boulder issues shelter-in-place after hoax shooting calls target Kansas State, USC, and U of A

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 05:29 am IST

The University of Colorado Boulder issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order on Monday due to police activity near Norlin Library.

Police activity reported at University of Colorado Boulder.(Unsplash)
University issued an alert saying. “Police activity near Norlin Library. Campus-wide shelter in place issued. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area.”

Hoax shooting calls

The incident follows a string of hoax shooting and active shooter calls that recently targeted Kansas State University, the University of Southern California, the University of Arkansas, and Iowa State University.

Earlier in the day, the University of Arkansas's Fayetteville campus sent out an alert on its public address system asking students to avoid the area near the Mullins Library.

"Avoid the area of Mullins Library due to an active shooter reported. Avoid Deny. Defend," the alert read.

Police later confirmed there was “no evidence” active shooter at the U of A.

