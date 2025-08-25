Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
University of Arkansas shooting reports: Active shooter reported near Mullins Library

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 11:25 pm IST

Active shooter reported near Mullins Library at Univ. of Arkansas. Students told to avoid area amid heavy police presence.

An active shooter was reported near the Mullins Library at the University of Arkansas's Fayetteville campus. The university sent out an alert on it's public address system on Monday and asked students to avoid the area. There is a massive presence of law enforcement at the campus and police probe the reports.

Representational(Unsplash)
Representational(Unsplash)

"Avoid the area of Mullins Library due to an active shooter reported. Avoid Deny. Defend," the alert read.

US House Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas' 3rd district said in a post on X that he and his team are closely monitoring the active shooter situation.

"My team and I are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter near Mullins Library on the University of Arkansas Fayetteville campus," Womack wrote. “If you're in the vicinity, please follow all safety alerts.”

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Follow Us On