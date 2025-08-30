Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Marshall vs Georgia: Where to stream match for free, odds and more

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 10:30 pm IST

Marshall vs Georgia: For fans who do not have cable, there are several options to watch the Georgia vs Marshall game for free.

The Marshall Thundering Herd will play No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, August 30, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Week 1 college football clash is set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET, CBS News reported.

Georgia vs Marshall: Here's where fans can stream the match for free.(Instagram/@georgiafootball)
Georgia vs Marshall: Here's where fans can stream the match for free.(Instagram/@georgiafootball)

Marshall topped their conference last season with a conference championship and an overall record of 10-3. But this season could be very different for the side after an offseason full of roster departures. Georgia, on the other hand, finished the previous 11-3, defeating Texas for the conference title. The side is adjusting to its own roster changes.

Marshall vs Georgia: Where to watch for free

The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN. However, for fans who do not have cable, there are several options to watch the Georgia vs Marshall game for free, Mass Live reported. DirecTV offers a free trial for subscribers. FuboTV can give subscribers up to $30 off on their first month. While SlingTV does not have a free trial option, it provides several promotional offers for streaming the game.

Fans can download ESPN+ on their device and opt for either the bundle with Hulu for $16.99 per month or the one with Disney+ for $11.99/month.

Marshall vs Georgia: Last season recap

Marshall won the Sun Belt last season, but had to opt out of the Independence Bowl and a matchup with Army after former coach Charles Huff left for Southern Miss, and several players chose to transfer in response. Now, with the debut of Tony Gibson as the head coach, the Herd will be hoping to upset the reigning SEC champions.

For the Georgia Bulldogs, 2024 ended in a surprising 23-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame. It was the last fixture for Carson Beck. The quarterback did not play in the matchup after suffering an injury in the SEC Championship Game against Texas. He then transferred to Miami ahead of the 2025 college football season.

The Bulldogs have given the under-center duties to junior Gunner Stockton. He appeared in five fixtures, including the Sugar Bowl, where he recorded 20-for-32 in the start with 234 yards and a touchdown pass.

Marshall vs Georgia: Odds

As per CBS, the Bulldogs are 38.5-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 53.5.

FAQs

When is the Marshall vs Georgia match?

The game is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on August 30 in Athens, Georgia.

Where can I watch Marshall vs Georgia for free?

Streaming platforms like DirecTV offer free trial periods.

Which team is the favorite in the Marshall vs Georgia match?

The Bulldogs are 38.5-point favorites, as per Sportsline.

