NFL legend defends Arch Manning after abysmal performance vs Ohio State: ‘You sound crazy’

Arch Manning struggled a lot in the first game of the season, as the Texas Longhorns took on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio ended up winning 14-7, and the quarterback looked out of form. He completed 17 of his 30 throws and had only 170 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception. Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a first half pass.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ohio's defense was in total control, and they dismantled the Longhorns with ease. Since the defeat, Manning has fallen victim to criticism from a section of fans, and ex-NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant rushed to his defense.

Taking to X, he responded to Manning's critics and wrote, "You sound crazy. One game against the defending national champions. He missed a couple of throws trying to protect the WRs from getting blown up as well. His IQ for the game is sky high; the minor mistakes will be fixed as the season goes on."

Manning belongs to the third generation of the most successful family in NFL history. His grandfather, Archie, played for 14 seasons and made multiple Pro Bowls, representing the New Orleans Saints for over a decade. Meanwhile, his three sons are former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli. Arch's father, Cooper, also played as a wide receiver but retired prematurely due to injuries.