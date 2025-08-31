Shilo Sanders drama continues; Bucs make brutal call after NFL fines Coach Prime's son

The Shilo Sanders drama is not over yet. Only days after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 25-year-old failed to make the practice roster cut, too. The former Colorado safety, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and brother of Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, was not selected on one of the team's initial 17 practice-squad players. And it doesn't end there, the NFL has also fined him for punching Zach Davidson. Shilo Sanders #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Getty Images via AFP)

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the NFL is fining the former Bucs safety $4,669 for punching another player and being ejected from last Saturday night’s preseason game against Buffalo.

Less than 24 hours after he was ejected, Shilo was released by Tampa. The 25-year-old was battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in Tampa Bay's 23-19 loss to Buffalo.

“You can't throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They're gonna get you every time," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “You gotta grow from that."

Deion Sanders said Tuesday he hopes that Shilo gets picked on the waiver. “We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next. So, Shilo is a man of many talents. I don't know if you guys know. He's a man of many talents, and he's gonna be straight."

Here are the first 17 players signed to the Buccaneers' 2025 practice squad

QB Connor Bazelak

DL C.J. Brewer

DL Adam Gotsis

WR Garrett Greene

G Luke Haggard

CB Bryce Hall

S Jack Henderson

WR Dennis Houston

DL Nash Hutmacher

LB Nick Jackson

DL Jayson Jones

G Michael Jordan

OLB Mohamed Kamara

T Tyler McLellan

T Lorenz Metz

C Ben Scott

TE Tanner Taula