Throwback: When IShowSpeed gracefully confronted a woman for showing him the middle finger for no reason

Drama and energy are pretty much an expected template for YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer IShowSpeed. That being said, how he handled an unbecoming situation a few months back, continues to win over the internet, every time it resurfaces. When IShowSpeed confronted a woman for giving him the middle finger, unprovoked(Photo: Instagram/ishowspeed)

The clip in question, features Speed making his way into a restaurant, flanked by bodyguards. Fans throng the outside of the premise as they try to catch a glimpse of the internet personality with a following running into millions. As Speed walks past a full table, an elderly woman, unprovoked, lifts up both her middle fingers rather nonchalantly, evidently directing it at Speed. Speed catches on immediately and asks her why she's flipping him off. Not having expected a reaction from him at all, all the woman could do with the confrontation, was shrug her shoulders. When another from the party gets embroiled in the exchange too, Speed handles it rather calmly, despite the table's general unwillingness to acknowledge the woman's inappropriate behaivour. As a matter of fact, he even wished them with a "have a nice dinner", before finally walking off.

Comments siding with Speed's approach to the situation read: "Speed isn’t wrong at all. Most people just walk away, but he chose to call them out—and look how fast they backed down. People love to act tough until they get confronted. 😂", "Respect to speed for maintaining his composure", "They should embarrass her. She knows what she was doing. That’s a classless woman", "If it wasn't recorded, no one would believe Speed's telling the truth. But he handled the lady and her group well", "Why do people think if they do something towards someone, they're not gona react?!" and "They hate seeing a successful young Black Man".

There were of course, also comments supporting the flip side: "She did right", "Fragile ego pos. Just move on. Not every person has to like (you)", "Streamers are some of the most attention starved people in the planet" and "He's pretty tough with a bodyguard standing behind him. No man gets in my wife's face for any reason. That's fact!".

Do you think Speed did right in confronting the woman, or should he just have walked away?