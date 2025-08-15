Sophie Rain donates $1M to MrBeast's Team Water; now among top 10 contributors

MrBeast's Team Water initiative has received an unlikely boost from OnlyFans star Sophie Rain. The content creator told the YouTuber that she was willing to donate $1 million to Team Water. Adin Ross, MrBeast, & xQc are all seen on screen, when the YouTuber spoke to Sophie Rain(X/@MrBeast and X/@sophieraiin)

Screenshot of the Team Water site showing Sophie Rain's contribution.(https://teamwater.org/)

The venture aims to raise $40 million in August to fund long-term and sustainable water solutions. MrBeast is working with Mark Rober, also a YouTube personality and a former NASA engineer, on Team Water, which will ultimately benefit WaterAid, a nonprofit organization. The fundraising initiative ends on August 31.

Watch | Moment when Sophie Rain donates $1M

The video clip, when Rain agrees to donate $1 million is circulating online.

Adin Ross, MrBeast, & xQc are all seen on screen, when the YouTuber speaks to Rain. He tells her that he's heard she makes more money than LeBron James now, and asks if she would consider donating to Team Water, given that every dollar donated is one year of clean water for someone in need.

To this, Rain replies that she would ‘love to’, and needed some clarity on the process due to the largeness of the sum involved. MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson immediately says that they would be in touch with her team to work out the details.

This is MrBeast and Team Water's second large single-person donation in just a few days. On August 12, it was reported that Ken Griffin, the CEO of hedge fund Citadel, donated $2.25 million to the fundraiser which seeks to bring clean water to people around the world.

Team Water has also got some top donations from the likes of CrateRoyaleCR, along with Google and YouTube, who have all contributed $2 million.

As for Sophie Rain, the 20-year-old content creator, shared that she made $50 million in profit from her content on the adult entertainment platform. “Halfway to $100m,” she had posted back in February 2025.