What MrBeast told top donor who gave $2.2M to Team Water: 'You have a lot...'

MrBeast is working with Mark Rober on Team Water, which will ultimately benefit WaterAid, a nonprofit organization.

The fundraising initiative ends on August 31.

Who is the new top donor and how MrBeast convinced him

MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson is the world's biggest YouTuber with 420 million subscribers. He visited Today with Team Water co-founder and former NASA engineer Rober, who also happens to be a YouTube personality, on August 5.

MrBeast was asked at the end of his segment if there was anyone the duo would like to directly challenge to get involved. At the time, Rober said “I say we shout out Mark Cuban.”

MrBeast then added, “And Ken Griffin. You got a lot of money. Come on, help us out!”

Now, Today has reported that Griffin, the CEO of hedge fund Citadel, donated $2.25 million to the fundraiser which seeks to bring clean water to people around the world.

“TODAY show, I wanted to film this video real quick to say thank you for having me on. Last week we called out Ken Griffin and he ended up donating over $2 million to Team Water. He's on top of the leaderboard and that's all because of you guys. Thank you so much for having me,” MrBeast reportedly said.

Team Water has got some top donations from the likes of CrateRoyaleCR, along with Google and YouTube, who have all contributed $2 million. TikTok has donated $1.5 million. “One dollar gives one person access to clean water for a year,” Rober said.

MrBeast, meanwhile, told Variety “I don’t have to do this stuff but I want to use my platform for good. We like to use our reach to educate people, and use that revenue to positively impact people’s lives.”