MrBeast shares 15-hour-a-day filming schedule, Bryan Johnson offers cryptic warning: ‘Jimmy, you’ll…’

YouTube star MrBeast received some health advice from anti-ageing enthusiast Bryan Johnson after he revealed the toll his content production is taking on his body. Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, posted on X that he’s been pushing his limits harder than ever in pursuit of creating what he believes is his best work yet. Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, posted on X that he’s been pushing his limits harder than ever.

“I’m probably averaging 15 hours a day of filming this month and getting less sleep than I ever have in my life (I didn’t even get to go to bed last night), but my god, these videos are the greatest content I’ve ever filmed,” he wrote.

The post quickly gained over four million views, with many of his fans praising him for his dedication, while others raised concerns about his well-being.

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old biotech founder who has been trying to reverse his biological age, also shared a cautionary tale. “Jimmy, in time, you’ll transition into making content battling the ideas of society. Be sure to properly nourish yourself now so that you’re sufficiently vibrant and durable then," he wrote.

Recently, a US-based CEO shared that he got rid of his health monitoring devices and muted Johnson for better sleep and less stress. Alex Finn, CEO of the AI content tool Creator Buddy, said that he believed tracking and monitoring every aspect of life has had a negative impact on his health.

"Got rid of my Apple Watch. Got rid of my Whop. Got rid of my Oura ring. Muted Bryan Johnson. No more sleep scores. No more recovery scores. Optimizing every part of my life caused more stress than it solved. Ironically I've never slept better in my entire life," he said.

