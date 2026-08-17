Independence means freedom from anarchy, poverty: Yogi

: Independence does not mean only political freedom but also signifies complete liberation from anarchy, backwardness, poverty, illiteracy, and inequality that continuously weakened the country in the past, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day on Saturday. After hoisting the national flag at his official residence (5, Kalidas Marg), he paid tribute to national heroes and brave warriors who laid down their lives for the country. (Ht photo)

After hoisting the national flag at his official residence (5, Kalidas Marg), he paid tribute to national heroes and brave warriors who laid down their lives for the country.

Extending Independence Day greetings to the people of the state, he said, “This day is not merely an occasion for ceremonies; it also inspires us to perform our duties as citizens in the efforts required to achieve the goals of complete freedom.”

“If we want to preserve freedom for a long time, it cannot be the responsibility of one individual, caste, or community alone. All 140 crore Indians must contribute equally in their respective fields,” he said.

“At different times, struggles and movements against slavery emerged in different parts of the country. The First War of Independence of 1857 was an important milestone in the collective effort for the country’s freedom. At that time, under the leadership of brave warriors such as Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, Rani Lakshmibai in Jhansi, and Dhansingh Kotwal in Meerut, the flame of freedom could be seen burning in every village, district, and province. Everyone shared a common sentiment that the country had to be liberated from foreign rule,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people of the country, he stated, “We must remain vigilant against forces that seek to weaken the nation.”

He also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and others. He saluted the revolutionaries who cheerfully embraced the gallows for the country’s freedom and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s borders and internal security in independent India.

All should strive to uplift weaker sections: Governor

It is the collective responsibility of all to ensure education for children, support farmers, and uplift the weaker sections of the society, governor Anandiben Patel said on the 80th Independence Day as she hoisted the national flag at Jan Bhavan.

Greeting all Jan Bhavan personnel, the governor said gazing at the national flag reminds us of the great freedom fighters who secured the country’s independence through years of struggle, sacrifice and selflessness.

She paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Officers and employees of Jan Bhavan and students of Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya sang the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ collectively. Everyone present on the occasion also took a pledge against substance abuse.

The governor urged everyone to listen attentively to the address delivered by the prime minister on Independence Day.

She stated that students studying in universities and colleges should also be made aware of the importance of providing accurate family details in the census forms.