What did Colin Simmons do? Why was he penalized during Tennessee vs Texas? ‘Urination celebration’ explained
Colin Simmons’ celebration quickly turned the big defensive play into a penalty as Texas was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Texas Longhorns were handed one of the more unusual penalties in college football during Saturday’s matchup against No. 14 Tennessee. In the second quarter, with the Volunteers driving and trying to pull level, Texas star pass rusher Colin Simmons appeared to make a game-changing play on third-and-13 by sacking the quarterback and seemingly ending the drive.
However, Simmons’ celebration quickly turned the big defensive play into a penalty. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, though the reason behind the call did not become apparent until the referee announced it.
“Unsportsmanlike conduct, defense No. 1,” the official said before explaining, “For simulating using the restroom.”
Simmons had appeared to mimic unzipping his pants and urinating as part of his celebration, resulting in the unusual penalty.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More