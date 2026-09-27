What is The Sift in Minecraft? Definition, release date, 2027 update and everything to know

Minecraft developer Mojang has announced that the Sift is coming to both Java and Bedrock Edition in 2027. This will be the game's first new dimension in more than 14 years, as per IGN. The Sift is Minecraft's first new dimension in over 14 years, coming in 2027. ((Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios))

The Sift was first revealed for the upcoming dungeon crawler game Minecraft Dungeons 2. Now, it is also coming to the main Minecraft game. It will join the Overworld, the Nether and the End as Minecraft's official fourth dimension.

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What did Mojang say about The Sift? The news was announced during Minecraft LIVE in September 2026. Mojang did not give many details about how The Sift will work in the main Minecraft game. It only gave players a short look at what the new dimension will look like.

Mojang shared this official statement about The Sift: “Minecraft LIVE revealed that the newest Minecraft dimension isn't just finding its home in Dungeons II, it'll also be coming to Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition next year. This will be the first new dimension in over 14 years – joining the Overworld, the Nether and the End as our fourth dimension. During the broadcast, you got a glimpse into this dimension in Minecraft – and even one of the mobs that calls it home. But surely that's not enough! Luckily you can experience it for yourself in Minecraft Dungeons II – coming September 29, 2026.”

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What does The Sift look like in Minecraft Dungeons 2? Mojang has shared very few details about The Sift in the main Minecraft game. Because of this, fans can look at Minecraft Dungeons 2 to get an idea of what the new dimension may be like.

In the dungeon crawler game, The Sift is described as "beautiful, vibrant, and teeming with souls." It has areas called the Meadow and the Carapace, as per IGN.

In the early parts of Minecraft Dungeons 2, players will notice that something feels wrong. Strange things start happening in the Overworld, new types of enemies show up, and souls begin flying through the world. This is how players discover the Sift, as per Xbox Wire.

The Sift gives the game a new and colorful look. It also has new mobs, including both friendly and dangerous ones. These mobs are unique to the Sift. Once players enter the Sift, they will have to learn new rules to survive.

According to Xbox Wire, changing tides in the Sift can affect players and the mobs around them. New and dangerous blocks can also change how players explore the dimension. The new environments are designed to challenge players and test their skills.

Mojang has kept details about other areas secret so players can discover them on their own while playing Minecraft Dungeons 2.