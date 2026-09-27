Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent returns to practice and could face Philadelphia on Monday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent returned to practice on Saturday after clearing the NFL concussion protocol and could be available to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at Soldier Field. HT Image

Whether he’s actually deemed the starter over third-stringer Case Keenum was left open by Bears coach Ben Johnson. Starter Caleb Williams remained out of practice on Saturday and has not participated all week after injuring his hamstring on Sunday against Minnesota.

Bagent would be operating with only a day of practice but has been at Halas Hall most of the week and in team meetings.

“We wanted to get him healthy, first and foremost,” Johnson said. “That was his No. 1 priority and then, you know, since it’s progressed along he was able to be in meetings yesterday and now he can practice today.

“He’s right on track to where he needs to be. I think mentally he’s going to be in a good spot to what we’re asking him to do.”

What that is isn’t entirely clear. Johnson said it’s possible Bagent could be the backup against the Eagles. It’s also possible Bagent could start since he has cleared protocol and has been at the practice facility for team meetings since Thursday.

Bagent was injured on a hit after passing when he relieved Williams in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. He finished the game and then was put in the NFL concussion protocol.

Neither Bagent nor Keenum have started an NFL game since 2023.

Johnson said the Bears do benefit in a way if it’s Bagent starting over Keenum.

“There’s a different skill set, obviously,” Johnson said. “You know, one guy is a little bit more mobile than the other and yet both are very cerebral players. I know they’ll be mentally prepared for the game.

“We’ll see what it looks like but there’s a reason why Tyson was the backup as we ended camp and we felt good about who he is as a player and what he can bring to the table to this offense. It would be exciting to get him out there, as well.”

Both cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and kicker Cairo Santos practiced, and Johnson said they could play Monday. Johnson said tackle Ozzy Trapillo will not play in the game as he continues to come back from a patellar tendon injury.

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