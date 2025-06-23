Tech CEO ditches Apple Watch, mutes Bryan Johnson for better sleep: ‘Caused more stress than it solved’

A California-based CEO says he has gotten rid of his health monitoring devices and muted age-obsessed founder Bryan Johnson for better sleep and less stress. Alex Finn, the CEO and founder of Creator Buddy, feels that tracking and monitoring every aspect of life has a detrimental effect on one’s health. Alex Finn, CEO of Creator Buddy, is rejecting the culture of excessive tracking and optimization.

“No more sleep scores”

“Got rid of my Apple Watch. Got rid of my Whop. Got rid of my Oura ring. Muted Bryan Johnson,” Finn declared on social media. “No more sleep scores. No more recovery scores.

“Optimizing every part of my life caused more stress than it solved,” he said.

According to the California-based CEO, he is sleeping better after getting rid of his Apple Watch and various other health-tracking devices and muting Bryan Johnson.

Bryan's Johnson's health regime

Johnson is famous for his obsession with age-reversal, a quest that sees him spending upwards of $2 million a year on a team of doctors, devices, diet plans and supplements. He follows an intensely rigorous health and longevity regimen designed to reverse his biological age and optimize every facet of his well-being.

Johnson’s day involves circadian-aligned light therapy, temperature check, more than 100 pills, red light therapy, a strict exercise regime, frequent health measurements through blood biomarkers, body scans etc. He has a team of over 30 experts and hundreds of data points spanning MRI, metabolic tests, genetic markers in his quest for longevity.

This is not the lifestyle that Alex Finn wants for himself.

“We’ve gone too far”

Finn believes that in the coming years, people will want to lead a good old fashioned healthy lifestyle. The culture of tracking and optimization, he says, has gone too far.

“We've gone too far and I think once people realize 90% of this bro science we are all bought into is completely made up, most people will swing back to just trying to live a good, healthy life without trying to quantify every metric of their health,” wrote the CEO of Creator Buddy.

He cited a recent study claiming that glass bottles have more microplastics than plastic bottles as an example of how even the things we think are healthier can be misleading or based on flawed assumptions.

“It's all made up,” wrote Finn, adding that his new optimization routine is basically working out once in a while and not eating too much ice cream.

“Life's a lot more fun when I don't have to hit 50 benchmarks a day to convince myself I'm healthy,” he concluded.