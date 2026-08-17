Three killed as car ploughs into fruit cart in Jalandhar

Three people were killed and three others injured when a speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside fruit cart on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Sunday afternoon. The deceased included the fruit vendor and two Srinagar youths, who were in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx (in picture). (HT)

The deceased were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 50, a resident of Chak Shakoor in Jalandhar district; and Ikhlaq Qadir and Aneek Amin of Srinagar, who were in their 20s. Their three injured friends, all hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, are admitted at a private hospital in Jalandhar.

Bhogpur additional SHO Surinder Singh said the five youths were heading to Jammu via Jalandhar while returning from New Delhi.

As they reached near Cholang toll plaza around 2.30 pm, their Maruti Suzuki Fronx (JK01-BC-8358) lost control and hit a roadside fruit vendor before hitting a tree.

He said fruit vendor Sukhwinder Singh and two car occupants died on the spot, while three other youths in the car suffered multiple injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the car was speeding and the car driver may have dozed off before he crashed into the fruit vendor,” he added.

Police said the mangled car’s speedometer was found frozen at 150 km per hour. The families of the deceased were informed, while further legal action will be initiated on the statement of the fruit vendor’s family, they said.

2 killed, 16 injured as goods carrier collides with truck, overturns in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib Two persons, including a minor, died and 16 were injured after a goods carrier in which they were travelling overturned after colliding with a truck on Sunday.

The goods carrier was going from Ludhiana to Haridwar in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred on Sirhind-GT road, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Tilak Raj from Sirhind police station said a group of pilgrims was going to Haridwar in the goods carrier to take a holy dip in the Ganga river.

The vehicle collided with a truck and overturned when it reached Madhopur village, killing a 28-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy, Raj said. PTI