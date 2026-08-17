Man steals motorcycles to make quick money; 22 cases solved in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested a man allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles and selling them to make quick money, officials said on Sunday. The action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 2. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police recovered 22 stolen motorcycles worth around ₹12.90 lakh, solving 22 vehicle theft cases registered across the commissionerate and neighbouring areas.

The action was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 2. The accused has been identified as Sachin Marale, 33, a resident of Baramati who is currently living in Old Sangvi.

Police inspector Rameshwar Motalr said, “The accused allegedly targeted motorcycles at different locations and later sold them. During the investigation into a motorcycle theft case registered at Pimpri police station, officers examined CCTV footage, analysed technical evidence and studied the accused’s movements. The investigation subsequently led police to the suspect.”

Commenting on the development, DCP (Crime) Rohidas Pawar said, “The accused would allegedly steal motorcycles and then change routes and locations to avoid detection. Investigators traced the stolen vehicles and found that several of them had been sold to different persons. Police have now recovered 22 motorcycles in the case.”

Marale was working for a private company in Sangvi and allegedly turned to motorcycle theft to earn extra money. Police said he sold the stolen motorcycles at prices well below their market value.

The recovered motorcycles were linked to 22 cases registered at police stations including Pimpri, Chinchwad, Sangvi, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, Hinjewadi, Shirgaon and Bhosari.

Police said some buyers had purchased the motorcycles without verifying their documents or ownership details. Investigators are also checking whether the buyers knew the vehicles were stolen. Further investigation is underway to identify others allegedly involved in the theft and disposal of the motorcycles.