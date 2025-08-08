'Checkmate liars': MrBeast responds to 100 Wells campaign controversy with ‘video proof’— Watch

MrBeast pushed back against the claims surrounding his 100 Wells Campaign.(AP)

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, slammed critics after being accused of letting his charity water project in Africa fall apart. On Friday, he went straight to X (formerly Twitter) and silenced naysayers with what he says was “video proof” that every single well still works. “People desperate for ad revenue have falsely claimed that the 100 wells I built for people in need don't work anymore WITH ZERO PROOF!” MrBeast wrote.

“So I sent someone to EVERY SINGLE WELL to get video proof of them all still working over a year later. Checkmate liars.”

The post blew up, with over two million views and counting. Just in case the linked site crashed, he dropped a short version of the footage directly on his feed. “Just videos of all 100 wells you can watch,” he added.

Also read: MrBeast’s $40 million TeamWater campaign faces online hate, but he stays focused

MrBeast 100 Wells Campaign controversy: What happened

According to Newsweek, the drama started after some online creators accused MrBeast of failing to maintain the water wells he funded across Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Musician Chris Fronzak stirred the pot Monday by writing, “Mr. Beast went to Africa & built 100 wells in 2023 & they all failed 1 year later due to lack of maintenance.”

A June episode of the Fleccas Talks podcast also took aim at the campaign, calling the wells “abandoned” and accusing MrBeast of “colonialism.” Neither post showed evidence.

MrBeast’s charity, Beast Philanthropy, responded with a detailed update on August 1. “All these water projects you see below are fully operational and provide not only clean water, but empowerment to the communities they serve,” it said on the official campaign page.

Also read: MrBeast wants Michael Jordan to face ‘handicapped’ LeBron James in ‘1v1’

MrBeast’s response

Despite the noise, MrBeast has doubled down on his mission. On August 1, he launched TeamWater, a new global fundraiser aiming to bring clean water to two million more people. “$1 = 1 year of clean water for someone in need. During August me and countless other creators are going to be attempting to raise $40,000,000… Donate here pretty plz,” he posted.

Forbes recently named MrBeast the top content creator of 2025, estimating he earned $85 million this year. He currently runs multiple ventures, including Beast Games on Prime Video and the snack brand Feastables.

FAQs

What is the 100 Wells Campaign by MrBeast?

It is a charity project that has built 100 water wells in African countries like Kenya and Uganda to provide clean drinking water.

Did MrBeast respond to the failed campaign claims?

Yes, he released videos showing that every well was still functioning and called out critics for spreading false claims.

What is TeamWater?

It is MrBeast’s new fundraiser aiming to raise $40 million to bring clean water to 2 million people globally.

Where can I watch the proof videos?

They are posted on the Beast Philanthropy website and also linked on MrBeast’s official X account.

Who started the backlash?

Musician Chris Fronzak and some podcasts claimed the wells had failed, though they did not provide evidence.