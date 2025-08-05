MrBeast's $40M #TeamWater campaign raises over 6 million years of clean water

Creators from around the globe have teamed up under the banner #TeamWater, with YouTube star MrBeast joining forces with fellow creator Mark Rober to launch a $40 million clean water fundraiser throughout August. Their goal is to supply safe drinking water to 2 million people for decades. As of early August, the fundraiser has already delivered over 6 million years of water, according to the campaign's official website. MrBeast and Mark Rober are leading a $40M global fundraiser, TeamWater(X/MrBeast)

What is TeamWater campaign?

The campaign’s fundraising mechanics are simple: $1 = 1 year of clean water for someone in need. That direct equation is driving creator participation and donations and reflects how the project partners with WaterAid to scale impact responsibly. WaterAid, an international not-for-profit operating in some 30 countries, will build locally appropriate infrastructure: solar wells, rainwater harvesting systems, gravity-fed systems on hillsides, and piped networks for homes, schools, and clinics. Every setup aims to be community-led and sustainable.

Over 3,000 creators TeamWater campaign

More than 3,000 creators across 31 countries have signed on, including high-profile names like Kai Cenat, the Stokes Twins, Dude Perfect, Hank Green, and Gordon Ramsay. That influencer army, together with MrBeast and Rober, brings global visibility to a crisis that affects over 2 billion people, who lack safely managed drinking water.

MrBeast described the initiative in a video launching the campaign as the “biggest creator collab in history.” That video racked up over 33 million views within days of debuting on YouTube, showing content creators challenging each other and pledging donations. AP News also reported on creator rivalries turned philanthropic-like streamer Adin Ross publicly offering $400,000 to the cause if fellow creator Kai Cenat committed the same sum.

All donations go directly to WaterAid and its partner organizations, including GivePower, DigDeep, and the Alok Foundation. These groups are already deploying solutions in countries from Bangladesh to Colombia and even in underserved U.S. communities like Jackson, Mississippi, and parts of West Virginia. By month’s end, organizers hope to show that creative-platform influence can be more than spectacle and can trigger real structural change.

FAQs:

1. What is the #TeamWater campaign about?

It is a $40 million creator-led fundraiser to bring clean water access to 2 million people globally.

2. Who are the creators involved in the #TeamWater initiative?

Over 3,000 creators are participating, including MrBeast, Mark Rober, Kai Cenat, and Gordon Ramsay.

3Where do the donations go?

All funds go to WaterAid and partners like GivePower, DigDeep, and the Alok Foundation to build sustainable water systems.