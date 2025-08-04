MrBeast wants Michael Jordan to face ‘handicapped’ LeBron James in ‘1v1’

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has put forward an idea that has been a long-held dream of many basketball fans. The influencer wants to do a one-on-one showdown between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The 27-year-old made the suggestion during a co-stream with fellow internet star Adin Ross, Sports Rush reported. File photo of MrBeast

MrBeast on potential 1v1 LeBron James-Michael Jordan showdown

MrBeast pitched the idea while he and Ross were recalling a video Cristiano Ronaldo took on a challenge alongside a random fan with $1 million at stake. MrBeast said that he would love to witness a similar showdown between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The YouTuber also said that James would have to be ‘handicapped’ in some way to ensure he does not have an unfair advantage over 62-year-old Jordan.

MrBeast said about the idea, “And so I was just randomly thinking the other day, I was like, imagine if we got LeBron and Michael Jordan to 1v1, but we like handicapped LeBron in some way. They would never do it, but like imagine if we could get that to happen. You know how f****** crazy that would be?”

LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s match

Interestingly, SportsRush stated that both basketball icons have shared the court earlier. During his appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, James revealed that he had played a pickup game against Jordan when he was 16. Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway and Ron Artest were also part of the game. When asked by Kelce who was guarding him, Jordan quipped, “I was unguardable.”

LeBron James absent from Luka Doncic’s contract celebration

Luka Doncic celebrated his $165 million contract extension with most of the Los Angeles Lakers squad at a Backstreet Boys concert. LeBron James, however, was missing from the event. The news comes after the 40-year-old was spotted enjoying a game of golf over the weekend, Sports Illustrated reported. The outlet added that James’ absence comes after he was seen with the agent of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic at a superyacht in Monaco. The outing indicated that all may not be well with James and the management of the Lakers.

