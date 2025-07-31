Does MrBeast use AI ‘face-swapping’ technology? YouTuber's Minecraft video sparks debate

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has been accused of using “artificial intelligence (AI) face-swapping technology” on his gaming channel. The allegation has taken social media by storm, with an X user who goes by @ChiefofIsaac sharing a clip of the popular YouTuber playing Minecraft. The now-viral video, which was shared along with the message “am i bugging or is mrbeast using ai on his gaming channel,” has amassed 1.6 million views so far. MrBeast has been accused of using AI in his gaming videos(YouTube/ MrBeast Gaming)

Internet reacts to claim MrBeast uses AI

In the comments section, several people expressed their views on the viral claim. One person stated that it appears that somebody has stolen MrBeast's “skin and is trying to act like him.” Another person added, “I think it's AI. It's like his face is misshapen.”

A third person suggested that he could be “using filter for his smiles.” Another X user claimed that it looks like just “lip filler and botox.” Meanwhile, there were some who defended MrBeast and stated that there was no AI included in the video.

“I'm not seeing the supposed 'AI' here,” one user stated. Some even highlighted that it could be due to “Kwebbelkop method.” One user wrote, “It's just the recording bugging out because he's removed his background.”

MrBeast's past AI controversy

This is not the first time when MrBeast has landed himself in controversy over alleged use of AI in his videos. A few weeks ago, Fast Company reported that he might have used the technology to generate thumbnails for his videos on YouTube. This came after the launch of a new AI-powered thumbnail generator.

According to the report, MrBeast promoted the tool, which was developed with analytics platform Viewstats, but he is said to have removed it later. A few YouTube content creators and artists slammed the tool and even targeted MrBeast over it.

