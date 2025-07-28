MrBeast to star in animated series MrBeast Lab: Release date, where to watch, what to expect and more

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is set to debut his first animated series, MrBeast Lab, this year. Known globally for his high-stakes challenges and massive giveaways, MrBeast is now exploring a new business avenue with a cartoon inspired by his popular line of collectable toys. MrBeast has announced animated series, MrBeast Lab, starring himself(X)

The animated series, designed in the nostalgic style of late ‘90s and early 2000s Saturday morning cartoons, will follow MrBeast as he navigates a massive 100-story laboratory. Each floor features different experiments, bizarre monsters, and a central mission: to create powerful creatures to fight off evil shadow monsters threatening humanity, reported Dexterto.

A promotional push for MrBeast Lab toys

The show doubles as a promotional strategy to boost MrBeast’s expanding merchandise empire, particularly the MrBeast Lab toy line, per the outlet. These toys, already a hit among children, feature collectable monster figurines, some of which are rare and highly sought after.

While some may view the animated series as a commercial venture, it is clear that MrBeast is investing heavily in storytelling and production. The trailer also showcased vibrant animation, action-packed sequences, and a character based on his iconic logo, suggesting a well-developed narrative and strong visual appeal.

Also read: MrBeast calls for all content creators to join his ‘biggest collaboration ever’: Here's the first step

What is MrBeast Lab about?

Unlike typical superhero cartoons, MrBeast does not wield any superpowers in the show. Another Back Dash report stated instead MrBeast’s focus is on his inventive abilities and the powerful creatures he creates to save the world.

A mysterious protagonist also features alongside him; however, details about the character remain under wraps. Although the cartoon is primarily for children, its high production value and nostalgia-driven art style may also appeal to older viewers who grew up on 2D animation.

When are where to watch MrBeast’s animated show?

The show will be released in October 2025, but several key details are still unknown. It is still unclear whether MrBeast Lab will be released on YouTube, a traditional TV network, or a streaming platform like Amazon Prime, where his previous show, Beast Games, found great success.

The number of episodes and their length have also not been disclosed yet. Given MrBeast’s popularity and brand strength, this animated venture will also make waves.

FAQs:

1. What is MrBeast Lab?

A new 2D animated series featuring MrBeast as the main character, set in a giant lab where he creates monsters to battle evil.

2. When is MrBeast Lab releasing?

The series is set to release in October 2025.

3. Where can I watch the MrBeast animated series?

The release platform has not yet been confirmed. It could be YouTube, a streaming service, or TV.

4. What age group is MrBeast Lab targeted at?

Primarily aimed at children, though its nostalgic art style may appeal to adults as well.

5. Is this series linked to MrBeast’s toys?

Yes, the show is part of a promotional campaign for the MrBeast Lab toy line, featuring collectable monster figurines.

6. Does MrBeast have superpowers in the cartoon?

No, he does not have any superpowers. The monsters he creates do the fighting.

7. Is there a trailer available?

Yes, a trailer has been released, showcasing the show’s animation style and action sequences.