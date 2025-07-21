YouTube to remove its trending page for all users. What happens now?

YouTube has announced that it will be phasing out its “Trending" page and its “Trending Now” list. The trending page that came out in 2015 showed the users what was happening on YouTube and around the world. (Pixabay/Representational Image)

In a statement, YouTube cited changes in user behaviour, saying that viewers have been increasingly learning about trends in different places across YouTube, from recommendations and search suggestions to Shorts, comments, and Communities.

“With these shifts, we've seen visits to the Trending page decrease significantly, especially over the last five years,” the company added.

Now that the Trending Page, which began in 2015 as an answer to "what's trending?", the company is set to be phase it out. Here's what YouTube plans to do next:

Shifting to specific category sections



With the removal of the Trending Page, users can now find the most popular content in specific categories under YouTube Charts.

Charts can be explored to find trending music, weekly podcast shows and trending movie trailers. More content categories will be added to cover different types of content on YouTube. For gaming enthusiasts, an entire page will be dedicated to the gaming content under the Gaming Explore page.

Personalised recommendations



As per the statement, YouTube will continue to show personalised recommendations to viewers to reach a wider audience. However, users who do not wish to see personalised content can opt for the Explore menu on creator channels.

Impact on creators



YouTube will also be accommodating features for content creators on its channel. It will provide personalised ideas to the creator related to what is popular with their audience. These ideas will be under the Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio, which will help the creators in choosing topics for their videos. To give the creators a boost, YouTube will provide a Hype feature that will let viewers amplify fresh videos they love.

The trending page was launched in 2015 and showed users what was happening on YouTube from around the world. The page was not personalised and featured interesting videos like movie trailers, new songs, or popular videos.