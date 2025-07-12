MrBeast calls for all content creators to join his ‘biggest collaboration ever’: Here's the first step

Jimmy Donaldson, who is popularly referred to as MrBeast, might be working on the biggest creator event in the history of the internet, if his new X (formerly Twitter) posts are anything to go by. He has invited everyone in the online space to join him and make his vision come true. The YouTube billionaire, MrBeast, is planning something huge and has invited all creators from the internet to collaborate with him and make it happen.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The YouTube superstar recently shared a new post and urged all creators to be a part of the biggest creator collab ever, which he is planning to host on August 1. He has asked all interested participants to drop him a DM to join in. He penned, “If you want to be a part of the biggest creator collab ever on August 1st, DM me :D.”

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned that he will reply to all the creators who message him because he wants all the creators on the internet on board.

All about MrBeast

At the mere age of 27, MrBeast has already earned a name for himself by hosting large-scale collaboration projects, especially for fundraising purposes. His iconic campaigns #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas famously raised millions for environmental causes. However, the new collab event on August 1 is possibly a creative project with countless creators taking part, not just the big ones.

For those unaware, in the past, MrBeast has worked with well-known creators like PewDiePie, Mark Rober, and The Try Guys, as well as major brands. So, fans have already started speculating about what kind of event it could be: a charity event, a global challenge, or something completely new. A fan tweeted, “Not sure what the plan is, but I want in.” Another user commented, “MrBeast is about to take over the internet again. Can't wait for the massive collaboration. Let's go!”

Since MrBeast already has a massive net worth of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has the resources to pull off something truly epic – and we can't wait.

