MrBeast for X CEO? YouTuber wants same thing as internet, people ask Elon Musk to step in

Linda Yaccarino officially stepped down as CEO of X just two years after assuming the role. Since then, speculations have started about who will be the next leader, and social media has a candidate - it's MrBeast. However, people’s demand for “MrBeast as X CEO” is not recent and is rooted in an interaction between the YouTuber and Elon Musk in 2022. MrBeast has responded to the internet’s demand that he be the CEO of X by reacting to a tweet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What happened in 2022?

In 2022, the YouTuber asked on X if he could become the "new Twitter CEO." What intrigued people that he received a response from Elon Musk, who posted, “It’s not out of the question.”

MrBeast wants to ‘fill in’ Yaccarino’s role:

The news of Yaccarino’s resignation was posted across X, and while reacting to one such tweet, Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson wrote, “I’ll fill the roll.”

Following this, people have started tagging Elon Musk in the post, urging him to “make it happen.”

MrBeast's reaction to Linda Yaccarino's resignation as CEO of X has prompted chatter. (Screengrab (X))

What did other social media users say?

While MrBeast’s post amused many, others pointed out what appeared to be a typo in the tweet. However, it is unclear whether spelling “role” as “roll” was a mistake or intentional.

An individual joked, “Can we be Co-CEO?” Another remarked, “Elon won’t trust you, MrBeast. You may give away X on your next YouTube video.”

A third expressed, “Basic skill of a CEO is knowing the difference between roll and role. Already disqualified.” A fourth wrote, “And who’ll do the spell checks for you.”

Linda Yaccarino’s resignation:

Taking to X, she informed everyone about her quitting the social media platform. “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.”

She continued, “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

Elon Musk’s reply to Linda Yaccarino:

While reacting to Yaccarino’s X post, Elon Musk made a one-sentence remark that some social media users labeled “as cold as dry ice.” He wrote, “Thank you for your contributions.”