Fan sends MrBeast creepy request, wants YouTuber to buy soap made with American actress’ ‘actual’ bathwater

American actress Sydney Sweeney announced on Instagram that she is teaming up with Dr Squatch Soap Co to launch a soap with her “actual bathwater”. The actress informed that the soap called “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” is a “limited edition” product. Following this, MrBeast shared a post about a creepy message he received from a social media user about the product. MrBeast’s X post referencing soap made using US actress Sydney Sweeney’s “actual” bathwater has gone viral. (Instagram/@drsquatch, AP)

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” Sweeney wrote.

While reacting to an X post titled “Sydney Sweeney is selling 5,000 bars of soap that contain drops of her own bathwater, in collaboration with Dr. Squatch,” MrBeast shared a screenshot. It reads, “Mrbeast, can you please buy me the Sydney Sweeney bath water soap? Pretty please.”

The YouTuber posted, “Stop asking, I’m not buying you guys her bath water,” while sharing the screenshot.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Why would anyone want that anyway? That's disgusting.” Another added, “Why not though?” A third remarked, “MrBeast, we are only asking for basic humanitarian assistance here.” A fourth wrote, “Ewww, that's sick.”

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” the 27-year-old actress said in an official press release, reported People.

“It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural,” she added.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in an official press release, per People. The Immaculate star went on to say that she loves that “we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.”