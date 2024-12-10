MrBeast reveals massive $14 million 'city' he built for his new reality show 'Beast Games'

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has revealed a $14 million "city" he built as part of his upcoming game show, "Beast Games." Sharing pictures of the set for the show on X, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said, "We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games to live and compete in. December 19th is almost here." MrBeast has revealed that over $100 million were spent on the show which had broken 40 world records.(X/MrBeast)

With 335 million subscribers, MrBeast is YouTube's most popular star. In an interview with fellow YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, he had revealed that over $100 million were spent on the show which had broken 40 world records.

Premiering on Amazon Prime, it has been promoted as "the world's largest live game show" with the "biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming" of $5 million.

When asked how he plans to recover the money he spent on the game show, MrBeast said, "The goal is to make the best content possible not make money."

In a trailer for the show, "Beast Games" was shown to be "the most insane competition show you've ever seen" with 1,000 contestants fighting for a $5 million grand prize on a massive pirate ship with monster trucks, Navy SEALs, and daring stunts.

According to reports, the "city" has been built in Toronto. MrBeast's representative have said that the items used during the games like mattresses, sleeping bags and clothing have been donated to local organisations.

Contestants complain of mistreatment

However, the show's coverage has not been without controversies. In a report, The New York Times said that some contestants revealed that they weren't given enough food and had to wait for hours or even days to receive their medication or hygiene supplies.

They also claimed that several of them were injured during challenges and needed medical care. Five of the contestants are planning to file a class-action lawsuit against the YouTuber.

