MrBeast subscribes to T-Series: YouTuber ‘makes a deal’ with his rival, ends ‘sub-race’

T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar and the world's most-followed YouTuber, MrBeast, met, resulting in an interesting outcome that surprised people. After years of "sub-race," the rivals decided to subscribe to each other on YouTuber, and some social media users are calling it the “biggest collab ever.” The image shows MrBeast and T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar. (Instagram/@tseries.official)

“We Got Mr. Beast To Subscribe T-Series,” T-Series wrote on Instagram while sharing a video. It shows Jimmy Donaldson, who is popular as MrBeast, meeting T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar. The US YouTuber says he flew all the way to India with a proposition for Kumar. He says, “If you subscribe to me, I will subscribe to T-Series.” Kumar readily agrees and presses the subscribe button. He then asks MrBeast to return the favour.

The YouTuber plays a small prank and says, “It looks like my phone died, I will do it whenever I charge it later.” However, moments later, he subscribes to T-Series and announces it marks an end to their “years of sub-race.”

Take a look at the viral video:

Social media frenzy:

Fans of T-Series and MrBeast took this opportunity to express their feelings. An individual wrote, “We got MrBeast and T-series subscribing to each other before GTA 6,” referencing Grand Theft Auto VI. It is an upcoming video game in development by Rockstar Games. However, the term has become a humorous way for people to highlight unusual things happening before the much-anticipated release. It is because of the release of the long gap between GTA titles.

Another person posted, “The world is not for competition, it's for collaboration!!” A third expressed, “This is the biggest collab ever.” A few reacted to the post with fire or heart emoticons.

Earlier this year, in May, a post by MrBeast challenging the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match prompted a virtual war between the fans of the YouTuber channels. “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match,” MrBeast posted while sharing a picture that showed a comparison of his subscriber rate and the T-Series YouTube channel. Both channels have continuously competed to claim the top spot of being the most subscribed on YouTube.

According to Forbes, MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world and the most followed individual on YouTube. Indian record label and film production company T-Series claims second place in the world's top 10 most subscribed YouTube channel list.

What are your thoughts about this video featuring MrBeast and the T-Series Chairman?