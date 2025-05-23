MrBeast enters billionaire club with $1 billion net worth, fans congratulate him

YouTuber MrBeast has joined the billionaire club with a net worth of $1 billion, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The report claims that the 27-year-old is the eighth youngest billionaire in the world and the only one under the age of 30 who hasn’t inherited his wealth. Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online alias MrBeast, becomes a billionaire. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MrBeast’s early life:

The YouTuber with the most views in the world was born James Stephen Donaldson in 1998. He grew up in Greenville, North Carolina. According to a report by Business Insider, his mom raised him as a single parent after she divorced her husband. MrBeast is tight-lipped about his personal life and keeps it out of the limelight.

The report states he was an “extremely quiet child" growing up”. However, he was also obsessed with YouTube as a kid. Finally, he started his YouTube journey by posting his first video under the username MrBeast6000. In his initial videos, he was mostly off-camera. He once enrolled at East Carolina University but dropped out soon after to pursue his career as a YouTuber.

MrBeast's fame on YouTube:

In the early days, he experimented with various kinds of videos. However, he got his first big break in 2017, when he counted from zero to 100,000 in a video. The clip received over one million subscribers. Over time, he started doing big-budget stunts. He also made videos of himself tipping thousands of dollars.

Though already popular in India, his popularity peaked among Indian audiences after his online competition with T-Series, during which he took over the company’s YouTube channel to become the most subscribed-to YouTube channel.

MrBeast’s business ventures:

MrBeast has built a successful YouTube channel and his own brands. According to a report by Business Insider, his company, Beast Industries, generated $473 million in revenue in 2024, and the amount is expected to double in 2025.

Businesses launched under Beast Industries include a candy brand named Feastables, a packaged food brand Lunchly, and Viewstats, an analytics platform for creators.