Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Aircraft crashes near Kenya's Nairobi; KDF on site, casualties feared

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 07:17 pm IST

As per local reports, the aircraft is suspected to be a helicopter of the Kenya Defence forces.

A light aircraft identified as a Cessna Citation 560 crashed on Thursday in Githurai, a densely populated area in Nairobi, according to Kenya's Star newspaper. Causalities are feared.

Officials said the plane took off from Wilson Airport and was heading to Hargeisa when it lost contact with air traffic control at around 12:17 pm.

Video from the scene showed the aircraft in flames as people watched from a distance.

Emergency services, including the military and police, reached the site quickly to secure the area and keep crowds away.

The crash happened near a military base, and officers nearby responded immediately.

Githurai 45 Sub-county Police Commander Maurice Odanga confirmed the crash. He said aviation and security experts were at the site to investigate. Fire engines were sent to put out the flames, according to report.

Kenya crash comes a day after chopper in Ghana

In a separate case, Ghana’s defence and environment ministers died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, the presidency said. This came hours after the armed forces reported that a chopper carrying three crew and five passengers had gone off radar.

"The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country," said Mahama's chief of staff Julius Debrah.

The Ghanaian Armed Forces earlier said the air force helicopter went off radar after taking off from Accra shortly after 9:00 am. It was headed to Obuasi, northwest of the capital.

News / World News / Aircraft crashes near Kenya's Nairobi; KDF on site, casualties feared
