Man who lost parents in Air India plane crash, questions govt, probe agencies over AAIB's preliminary report

In the wake of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, relatives of the victims have begun demanding answers about the aircraft’s technical condition and maintenance protocols. Family members and relatives of victim of the Air India plane crash, grieve during his funeral procession in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, June 17, 2025.(AP)

Yashpal Singh Vansdiya, who lost both his parents in the June 12 crash, expressed deep concern over the findings of the AAIB and called on authorities to clarify whether all mandatory pre-flight checks were completed.

“I have certain questions to ask the government and the investigation agencies. Based on the report, which mentions one pilot asking the other if he has turned off the switch, it means there were some technical issues,” he told the news agency ANI.

He was referring to the 15-page AAIB report, which noted the aircraft suffered a sudden loss of thrust just seconds after takeoff, as both engines were switched from RUN to CUTOFF soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

“Were all preventive checks of the aircraft done?” the victim's kin asked, adding that he hopes to get an explanation for all the questions in the coming days.

The full investigation is underway, and the final report is expected in the coming months.

The tragic crash claimed 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground, making it the deadliest aviation disasters in India in decades.

Fuel switches moved to 'CUTOFF' moments after takeoff

Data from the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ within a one-second interval, triggering a complete loss of power.

Although both Boeing 787-8 engines were given successful restart commands, Engine 2 failed to halt its core speed from slowing down and kept losing thrust, which ultimately played a critical role in the fatal Air India crash.

The report also captured cockpit audio in which one pilot asked the other, “Why did you cut off?” The other replied, “I did not.”

The incident unfolded within 90 seconds of liftoff, leaving the crew with no time to recover.

Flight AI171 was a scheduled international service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 people onboard.

The report, at this stage, does not attribute fault to either Boeing—the manufacturer of the B787-8 aircraft—or General Electric, which produces the GE GEnx-1B engines installed on the jet, nor does it propose any corrective measures for them.