Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad: Here's full report released by AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the Air India Flight 171 crash shortly after midnight on Saturday. The report revealed dramatic cockpit voice recordings of one pilot realising the fuel had been cut off to both engines during takeoff, with his colleague denying he had initiated the action. (FILES) Wreckage showing the tail section of the Air India Boeing 787-8 is pictured in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 14, 2025, after the aircraft operating as flight 171 crashed shortly after taking off on June 12.(AFP)

The 15-page report, published exactly one month after the disaster that killed 260 people, provides the first official account of the final moments of India’s worst aviation accident in decades and raises new questions about what caused the simultaneous dual-engine failure.

According to the AAIB report, one pilot was heard asking the other on the cockpit voice recording, “Why did you cut off?” The other pilot responded, “I did not do so. "

The exchange suggests one pilot had noticed the fuel cutoff and was seeking clarification, with his colleague confirming he had not performed the action. This points to the mystery of what caused both engines to lose fuel simultaneously.

The fuel cutoff switches, which regulate fuel supply to the engines, shifted from the 'RUN' position to the 'CUTOFF' position almost simultaneously, within a second of each other, the report said.

The shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.

According to the report, the AAIB hasn't recommended any action for the manufacturer or operators of the B787-8 aircraft at the current stage of the investigation. The development comes amid a huge backlash against Boeing over the deadly crash.

General Electric, the manufacturer of the GE GEnx-1B engine, has also received a similar relief, for now.

Meanwhile, Boeing issued a statement saying, "We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13."

Read the full report here: