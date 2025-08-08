Malaysia travel on a budget: Content creator shares her solo trip plan under 50,000

International trips for mid-budget tourists stir hesitation for being wallet-draining, making many sidestep the risks of spending over the budget and instead stick to local getaways. But with smart planning, what seems like an extravagant international trip can turn out to be surprisingly affordable. Malaysia has something to offer to all kinds of tourists. (Shutterstock)

Travel content creator Ashvini Sihra, who regularly shares tips on Instagram about her travel stories and budgeting, shared in a June 27 post how she took a solo 7-day trip to Malaysia for just Rs. 50,000.

1. Flights

One of the first concerns for most travellers is flights. Ashvini took two international flights (BLR–KL–BLR) and two domestic flights (KL–Penang–KL).

Ashvini detailed it, “I paid 21.5 K for return flights to Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore, paid 6 k for return flights from KL to Penang island.”

For getting around locally, she suggested choosing trains instead of domestic flights, as they cost nearly half the price while taking about the same travel time.

2. Stay

Accommodation is a major concern and can easily become one of the most budget-pressing expenses. This is why she chose hostels. She said, "I stayed in hostels and paid Rs. 6K total for 5 nights in hostels in Kuala Lumpur and Georgetown."

3. Commute

Getting around the city costs around Rs. 5.5K, as she used public buses and cabs, including express trains to the airports.

4. Food

The gastronomic indulgence needs a balance between budget bites and indulgent treats, and Ashvini followed this by trying foods at various eateries with different budgets, as she said, “I tried a lot of food at local joints but also had coffee in cute cafés and fancy solo dates in not-so-cheap restaurants, and spent Rs. 6.5K on food."

5. Activities

Paid attractions and activities were kept minimal, prioritising free experiences. She did only two paid activities.“I spent Rs. 3.4K to be exact on activities, which includes my cycle tour and funicular ride to Penang Hill.”

6. Data

Digital connectivity is of utmost importance, especially when you are on a trip. On the trip, the data connectivity also had an affordable option. Ashvini got an eSIM from Klook, paying Rs. 549 for 7 days of data-only service. This pack didn't include calling facilities.

Overall, the trip, including everything, from flights, food to accommodations, all wrapped up under Rs.50, 000.