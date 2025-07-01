Nepal trip on a budget: 5 smart money-saving hacks to travel like a pro

Even if your bank account's giving you side eye, vacations don’t have to stay trapped in your daydreams. Nepal is one of the underrated gems, where you can explore to your heart's content without burning a hole in your pocket. The key is being smart in how you travel and making a few clever switches here and there. Nepal offers a tranquil escape with lofty mountains and a serene environment.(Freepik)

Travel content creator Kalash Rajvansh, who regularly shares budget-friendly travel hacks, took to Instagram in November 2024 to share his take on how to explore Nepal on a budget, while keeping the mountain experience intact.

Here are some of the budget-friendly tips Kalash shared:

1. Skip direct flights from India

Kalash pointed out that booking a direct flight from India may be expensive. Instead, he recommended crossing the India-Nepal border, and from there take a domestic flight to Kathmandu or Pokhara for as low as Rs. 3,000- Rs. 4,000.

2. Best seasons to travel

The prices often tend to spike or dip depending on the tourist season, so, of course, when the crowd pours in, demand rises, and so do the rates. Kalash instead suggested planning the trip in February to April or September to October, when one can bag 20-30% discounts on hotels. It's a big win-win situation, as the weather is better and the crowd is also smaller.

3. Opt for hostel dorms

If not hotels, then hostel dorms are also available. A hostel dorm is an accommodation which is in a dormitory style, with multiple bunk beds and lockers. It's one of the go-tos for cheap stays. Kalash shared that hostel dorms cost around ₹400- ₹500 per night.

4. Eat at local stalls

While it may be tempting to step into fancy cafes and restaurants that promise an aesthetic experience, Kalash pointed out that eating at local stalls is not only much cheaper but also far more authentic, helping you savour the taste of the local cuisine.

5. Public transport

Taxis are usually expensive, especially in the tourist-dense areas. Kalash recommended renting a scooter or bike for Rs. 700 to Rs1,000 per day, which helps you to explore the place at your own pace. Along with this, the bus is also cheap, and it also gives exposure to local life.