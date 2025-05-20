‘Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t mind standing in queues or eating alone in cafes’: Former film journalist praises star's humility

Actor Ranbir Kapoor prefers to keep a low profile, especially when it comes to his personal life. Now, new details have emerged about his off-screen persona, offering a glimpse into his down-to-earth nature. It has been revealed that he likes going to the airport without his team and eating at cafes alone. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's fame, praise for Animal doesn't matter, says brother-in-law Rahul Bhatt: 'Bas ek cheez matter karti hai' Ranbir Kapoor likes to keep his personal life private.

Insight about Ranbir’s nature

During a conversation with IndiaTV ShowBiz, former film journalist and Dharma Cornerstone Agency COO Rajeev Masand spoke about Ranbir’s nature and his habit of walking around without an entourage.

Rajeev said, “I was standing in a queue at an airport and I saw Ranbir standing there alone. It’s not a sight that you see of actors; they are never alone. I asked him, ‘Where is your team?’ He said, ‘What team?’ This might sound strange to common people, but I would like to tell them that actors don’t stand alone; they have an army of people. Then he stepped outside the airport, and he had someone waiting for him outside, but he was all alone at the airport.”

He further shared that several filmmakers have expressed similar sentiments about Ranbir. Rajeev added, “I have heard from filmmakers that when they would break for lunch while shooting abroad, they would find him eating food alone at some cafe. That’s the mark of an intelligent actor. It stems from the fact that he thinks that he needs to be in touch with the real world to be able to play those characters authentically".

Earlier in an interview with Biz Asia, Ranbir, who is married to Alia Bhatt, admitted that staying off social media is a conscious decision. He said, “I agree that through social media, you have a reach to the larger audience, but I don’t miss it and I am fine being away from it. Never say never, maybe tomorrow, I will come, but right now, I am happy being away from it.”

What’s next for Ranbir?

At the moment, Ranbir is busy with Nitesh Tiwari's screen adaptation of Ramayan. Ranbir is all set to play the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be playing Sita. If the latest reports are to believed Kajal Aggarwal has also joined the star-studded cast of the film. She is said to be on board for the role of Mandodari.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027.