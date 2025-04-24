Ranbir Kapoor's fame, praise for Animal doesn't matter, says brother-in-law Rahul Bhatt: 'Bas ek cheez matter karti hai'

Ranbir Kapoor is arguably the most popular and respected Hindi film actor of his generation. With successes like Animal, Brahmastra, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he has developed box office bankability too. But even as he is earning fame and praise too, his brother-in-law Rahul Bhatt feels that none of it matters. Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt and first wife, Kiran Bhatt.

Rahul Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul, a fitness trainer, spoke about his bond with his half-sister Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about Ranbir, Rahul said, "He is a great father. I think that is the most important thing a man should be. I respect him for that. Acting samajh nahi aati mujhe. I don't get who is actor, what is Animal, and who is a Kapoor. It doesn't matter. He is a good father and he loves his daughter. For me, nothing else matters. Sirf ek cheez matter karti hai life me. All this fame, Animal (the praise for it) will come and go. What it comes to is that he is a good father, he respects my step-sister (half-sister, Alia) and that's all. Everything else is all supplementary."

Rahul Bhatt on equation with Alia

Rahul also spoke about the equation he shares with Alia. Rahul and sister Pooja Bhatt are the children of director Mahesh Bhatt from his first wife. Alia is the daughter of Mahesh and his second wife, actor Soni Razdan. "She is a mother now, and she is very successful. One can't pick up the phone and say 'I am coming to meet you'. I never shared that with anybody. You have to maintain a protocol. But, I am happy for her. She has got the right husband and she is a good mother."

Rahul is a fitness trainer based in Mumbai. He appeared on the reality show, Bigg Boss 4, in 2010, but did not make it to the finale.