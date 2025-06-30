How to book a hotel like a pro? 7 smart tips to take charge of your vacation by selecting the right place to stay

Making a bucket list for your much-awaited vacation is all good and fun, until you hit your first reality check while booking a hotel. That’s when all the fantasies start to fizzle as the budget rains on your parade. There's much more to booking a hotel, beyond the price. (Freepik)

A hotel is fundamental to the entire travel experience. And that said, it also needs to be booked smartly, without burning a hole in your pocket. A hotel isn't just a place you crash after your long day out in the city. It helps you to rejuvenate and rest. Comfort, convenience, and cost should all go hand in hand when it comes to hotel booking.

From your mood to how refreshed you feel as you are about to head out for the day, a good hotel makes your trip more memorable. Your vacation doesn’t start when you hop onto the plane, train, or car; it actually begins the moment you click ‘Book Now’ for your hotel room. That’s when the wheels truly start rolling.

Harshal Dilwali, director and CEO of Clarissa Resorts, shared with HT Lifestyle a detailed guide, outlining 7 tips on how to book a hotel room smartly:

1. Don’t just book early, book consciously

Booking in advance may help, but don't feel the pressure to lock in just anything that looks good and might be a good deal. There are many things to consider other than price.

Instead of booking early, think about what is included. Consider these: Is breakfast free? Is the location actually walkable to city highlights, or is it just "close" in theory? Is it a refundable booking? Smart travellers skim through photos of rooms, smarter travellers read cancellation policies, or call to confirm what is included.

2. Compare platforms, then go direct

Starting with price-comparison apps is ok. But here's an idea that's not as well-known: after you've narrowed your search for an accommodation down to a hotel, check their website or call them directly instead.

Hotels may have incentives for you to book directly, like free upgrades, waived service fees, and early check-in times. Especially if you ask politely, you may save more.

3. Think about your real itinerary

Ask yourself these questions, keeping your itinerary in mind: That suite on the water might look beautiful online, but if your plan is to be out all day sightseeing, was it really worth it to pay for the view?

If the vacation involves many activities, prioritise your convenience and location instead of luxury. If it is a staycation or a wellness trip, search for hotel-type properties that offer better amenities.

Make sure the priorties align with real itinerary, not dream one.(Freepik)

4. Avoid the ‘hot spot’ trap

Popular areas like beaches, city centres or hill tops get booked up fast, for a premium price and usually along with noise and crowding.

But instead, try this hack: look for accommodations just outside the action, close but quieter, and at a far more reasonable price. In many cities and vacation destinations, the best-kept places are only a 10-15 minute drive away.

5. Look for the add-ons

Always read the fine print, whether you travel off-season or peak, to avoid unpleasant surprises. For instance, early check-in fees, parking, service charges or mandatory gala dinners during festivals.

If nothing in writing, ask and get good clarification before arriving.

Before booking and coming, make sure you got the terms and conditions right.(Freepik)

6. Read reviews but filter out the noise

Online reviews can be both good and bad. The key is to look for consistency.

If you see several mentions of poor wi-fi, a noisy street, or an average breakfast, you can probably trust it.

Avoid extremes, as every hotel will have one deeply angry and one deeply glowing reviewer.

Instead, focus on the reviews by mid-range reviewers as they are often more balanced and specific.

7. Use maps the smart way