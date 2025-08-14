Sophie Rain refutes Lil Tay feud rumors, accuses rapper of ‘falling off’

Sophie Rain has made headlines after calling out internet rapper Lil Tay. In a recent interview, Rain claimed that Lil Tay’s latest public feud is nothing but an act and even went so far as to say her relevance is fake, too. It all started when Lil Tay challenged Rain to a boxing match. Sophie Rain reacts to Lil Tay's challenge.(Instagram/sophieraiin)

Sophie Rain calls out Lil Tay’s online persona

Rain claims that the drama surrounding Lil Tay appears to be staged to garner attention on the internet. She accused the young rapper of using social media as a platform to stay in the spotlight through online feuds, instead of focusing on real talent or projects. “..making up fake drama,” Rain reportedly said, adding that fans should not believe everything they see online.

In conversation with TMZ, Sophie said, “Lil Tay’s been falling off for years, now she’s making up fake drama just to stay relevant.” She also added, “It's giving desperation. If you have to invent beef to get views, maybe it’s time to log off.”

Lil Tay, who gained fame years ago, is known for her bold language and flashy lifestyle videos and has had a career full of controversy. Last year, she returned to the headlines after a long break from social media. Many criticized whether her public appearances are real or just a publicity stunt.

Fans reactions

Sophie Rain’s comments have sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some agree with her, saying they also feel Lil Tay’s feuds are staged. Others believe Rain is just trying to create drama for herself by attacking another online personality.

The recent discussion adds to the current conversation about what we see only is real or manipulated for entertainment purposes. In a world of social media, many public figures deal with pressure to stay relevant, a tactic that works for most.

As of now, Lil Tay has not publicly responded to Sophie Rain’s claims. Whether this online spat will fade away or turn into a bigger fight remains to be seen.

FAQs

Q1. What did Sophie Rain say about Lil Tay?

Sophie Rain claimed Lil Tay’s latest feud is staged and her relevance is fake.

Q2. How did fans react to Sophie Rain’s comments?

Reactions were mixed; some agreed, while others felt Rain was creating drama herself.

Q3. Has Lil Tay responded to the accusations?

No, Lil Tay has not publicly responded yet.