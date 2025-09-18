York County shooting: First details on Spring Grove suspect; Mexican Consulate's message sparks concerns

At least five police officers were shot after attempting to serve a warrant in Spring Grove, York County, on Wednesday, according to local media reports. The incident took place on a rural road, about an hour southwest of Hershey, at around 2 PM local time. A police officer is loaded into a Medevac helicopter after a shooting incident in York County's North Codorus Township(via REUTERS)

Three of the injured officers were hospitalized and are in grave condition, NBC affiliate WCAU reported. A fourth one was also listed as critical. The investigation is taking place in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles (185 km) west of Philadelphia, not far from the Maryland line, authorities said.

“Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in a social media post.

“I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now. We ask those in the area to please follow the directions of local law enforcement and @PAStatePolice,” the state's governor, Josh Shapiro, wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

First details on suspect

Meanwhile, WCAU reported that the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter's identity or motive has not been revealed yet.

Mexican Consulate's message

Meanwhile, the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia said in a social media post that they were 'monitoring the incident” in Pennsylvania and advised Mexican residents nearby to follow official instructions.

A spokesperson for the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said the post was "only a precautionary alert for our community.

Police have not provided any details about who was involved in the shooting.

“Pennsylvania State Police, Northern Regional Police and numerous emergency responders are at the scene. The York County Commissioners are monitoring the situation closely and praying for all those involved," the county said in a statement.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)