Spring Grove shooting reports: Police response underway in York County's North Codorus Township

There was a massive police response at York County's North Codorus Township, in Pennsylvania on Tuesday amid reports of an officer-involved shooting. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Evening Sun reported Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911, that multiple officers were shot.

As per York County scanners, the incident unfolded near Haar and Emig Roads in Spring Grove with multiple police units responding. EMS and Medvec helicopters were also on the scene.

The Spring Grove Police department said that it continues to a “very active scene.”

All Spring Grove area schools have been asked to shelter-in place. The nearby WellSpan Hospital has also been put on lockdown.

This is a breaking news.