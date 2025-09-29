Northern Lights to Autumn Star: Night skies to light up this week in these states

With the “Autumn Star” and the Northern Lights expected to make an appearance, it is certainly going to be quite an exciting week ahead for skywatchers. According to People, the Northern Lights could very well be experienced across high latitudes, if weather conditions permit. The weeks after the fall equinox are traditionally famous for increased auroral activity. The outlet further mentioned that aurora activity is expected to appear briefly tonight, September 29. Places like northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and the far north of Scotland are ideal for witnessing the northern lights. Northern Lights to Autumn Star: What may be in store for skywatchers this week? All we know(Representative image/Pixabay)

Aurora Borealis spotted

While auroras are visible to the naked eye, it is still recommended to be somewhere with a clear, unobstructed view of the northern horizon. Places far away from light pollution are understood to be ideal in this scenario. A report published by KX News claimed that the Aurora Borealis was spotted throughout northern North Dakota on Sunday. The report also explained that Auroras happen when electrons from space collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval that is centered on the magnetic pole of the Earth.

"There are a number of conditions that have to be just right in order for the aurora borealis to make an appearance. Traveling to Iceland in winter is therefore our first tip for photographing the northern lights,” said Gísli S. Brynjólfsson, the director of global marketing at Icelandair, in a statement, as per USA Today.

What about “Autumn Star”?

Apart from this, skywatchers can also expect to experience “Autumn Star.” People reported that the sparkling Formalhaut, which is also known as the “Autumn Star,” will make its seasonal cameo, rising low in the southern sky on October 3. The Fomalhaut is considered to be one of the brightest stars of the season.

