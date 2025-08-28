US distances from 'American spying' in Greenland to push for its secession

The US State Department sought to distance itself from reports that at least three Americans with links to President Donald Trump traveled to Greenland in a bid to get the territory to secede from Denmark, after Danish officials protested the alleged move. The Arctic island has become a point of tension between Copenhagen and Washington after Trump’s repeated comments over wanting to take over the territory. (Reuters/Representational Image)

“The U.S. Government does not control or direct the actions of private citizens,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. “The President, the Vice President, and the Secretary of State have all been clear: the United States respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future.”

Earlier Wednesday, Denmark’s foreign minister summoned acting US Ambassador Mark Stroh after a report by Danish public broadcaster DR said at least three men with ties to Trump had conducted covert influence operations in Greenland. The Arctic island is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has its own government.

The Americans gathered information in Greenland about local Trump supporters as part of a campaign to convince the island’s residents to back a US takeover, according to the report.

According to the DR report, which cited unidentified government sources in Greenland and the US, the Americans in Greenland have sought to weaken ties between the territory and Denmark. The broadcaster said that it was unclear whether the people, who it didn’t identify, worked under US government orders or on their own initiative.

“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a written comment. “Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable.”

“We continue to foster engagement and cooperation with Denmark and Greenland to support increased security and prosperity for our nations,” the State Department said.