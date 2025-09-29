Viral 3-3-2-2 rule for cooking steak explained: Here's if it actually works

For home cooks, the process of making steak can seem intimidating. There is something about steak that we see on cooking shows and in recipe blogs that almost makes it appear beautiful when it is perfectly seared. However, many of us do not attempt a recipe at home because we do not want to end up with a dried-out, grey steak instead of a juicy, flavor-packed finished product. Chicago butcher Rob Levitt suggested that using 3-3-2-2 method helps people get the perfect restaurant-style steak (Representative Image/Pixabay)

The 3-3-2-2 method is a 16-minute process designed for cuts about half an inch to one inch thick, such as ribeye or New York strip, as per a Tasting Table report. Here is how it can work.

Breaking down the 3-3-2-2 rule

Butcher Rob Levitt, a former co-owner of The Butcher & Larder, discussed how to make a perfect steak in a chat with Takeout, a news site for foodies. He explained the 3-3-2-2 rule in detail to the outlet.

Take a heavy skillet (preferably cast iron) and place it over medium heat (about 335°F). Add approximately two tablespoons of oil. Cook the steak on one side for three minutes without movement. Flip the steak and cook for three more minutes. Flip the steak again and cook for two minutes. Finally, flip once more and cook for two final minutes. Take the steak off the heat and allow it to rest for five minutes so the juices redistribute within the meat.

Levitt told The Takeout that resisting the urge to move or poke the steak is crucial. “The waiting is the hardest part,” he admits, quoting musician Tom Petty.

Logic behind the 3-3-2-2 rule

According to another Tasting Table report, the 3-3-2-2 method relies on the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that leads to browning of the item and enhances flavor when meat is exposed to heat between 280°F and 330°F.

The first three-minute intervals build a rich crust while the second two-minute turns balance doneness without overcooking.

Levitt noted that the steak should be seared on moderate heat.

The method works whether one is using a stovetop skillet or a grill. Adjusting the timing slightly allows for more well-done results, though Levitt recommends sticking to the even cycle of minutes for consistency.

Does it really work?

Supporters of the 3-3-2-2 approach suggest it allows you to achieve steakhouse results in your home kitchen with little to no hassle. Evenly timed sears will allow you to build a crisp crust while preserving tenderness in the meat. With some experience, home cooks will find adjusting the timing to achieve preferred results from rare to medium-rare and even a bit overdone.

In Levitt's words, "It’s simple. Even timing, gentle heat, and good rest and you can’t fail a steak again.”

