Northern lights to light up skies in 9 US states tonight: Where and how to watch?

The northern lights are set to return for another breathtaking performance tonight, Tuesday, September 16, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Communities across the northern United States could see waves of green, pink, and violet sweep across the skies thanks to a geomagnetic storm that is intensifying aurora activity. Northern lights to illuminate skies across 9 US states tonight, here's how to watch.(Unsplash)

The latest appearance comes after back-to-back light shows earlier this week on September 14 and September 15, giving skywatchers yet another chance to witness the aurora borealis, reported People.

What causes the northern lights?

The aurora borealis occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere. According to Forbes, these collisions release energy in the form of light, creating shimmering waves across the sky.

Visibility depends on several factors, including the intensity of geomagnetic activity, weather conditions, and location. NOAA forecasters predict a Kp index of five tonight on the scale of zero to nine. A reading at this level indicates a minor geomagnetic storm, which increases the likelihood of aurora visibility.

Where will they be visible?

The NOAA’s aurora view line indicates the northern lights will be visible on the horizon in several northern states, including Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In Michigan, the glow may extend as far south as Manistee, Cadillac, and West Branch, provided skies remain clear. Local National Weather Service offices expect mostly clear conditions across central and northern Michigan, although some areas may see patchy clouds or rain, People added.

Best time and conditions to watch

The aurora is most active within two hours before and after midnight. To increase your chances of viewing northern lights:

Head to a dark, open area away from city lights.

Face north toward the horizon.

Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Be patient, as the aurora may start faint before brightening into vivid displays.

Why this matters

Forecasters noted that the celestial event is a part of larger solar activity. Coronal hole high-speed streams from the sun are driving this G1-level geomagnetic storm, offering rare chances for people across the US to witness the aurora without traveling far north, the Forbes report added.

FAQs

Q1: When will the northern lights be visible?

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, especially around midnight hours.

Q2: Which states can see the aurora?

Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin. Parts of northern New England and Alaska may also catch a glimpse.

Q3: What is the Kp index for tonight?

NOAA forecasts a Kp index of five, which signals a minor geomagnetic storm and higher chances of visibility.