Northern lights this week? Major solar storm to hit Earth, disrupt power and communications

Earth is being hit by numerous solar storms that could interrupt power grids and communication systems. These storms arise from surges of plasma from the sun's outer layer, which disturb Earth's magnetic field for a time. The most recent geomagnetic storm, a G3, began to affect Earth late Sunday evening, followed by a G2 event on Monday, as per Daily Mail. Solar storms trigger northern lights and causes Starlink outage.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

What is a geomagnetic storm and what effects do they have?

Geomagnetic storms can be classified by intensity levels, with G1 being minor and G5 being extreme. These storms occur due to solar winds or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) colliding with Earth's magnetic field, disturbing Earth's magnetic field.

A G3 storm affected Earth late Sunday night, and a G2 storm is typically moderate. G1 and G2 storms disturb Earth's magnetic field less than G3 class storms, but disturbances caused by G2 storms can still create minor fluctuations in power grids, radio blackouts, and intermittent disruptions to satellites.

One of the major issues caused by solar storms has been interference with the Starlink satellites for internet services owned by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Starlink reported over 50,000 user complaints about its service, which plagued internet capabilities across states, including California, Missouri, and New York. The largest solar burst on Sunday caused a total internet blackout of 40 percent of users, affected by the service, reported Daily Mail.

Northern Lights and active aftermath

There is a bright side to geomagnetic storms as well: Auroras. The northern portion of the US got to see the gorgeous Northern Lights, which occur when solar particles from the Sun interact with the atmosphere of Earth.

According to NOAA, the peak of Monday's storm will persist until about 2 pm ET. At least 11 states, including Alaska and Michigan, will be affected. If people want to have a chance at viewing the auroras, NOAA guidance says to find a location where the light from the city does not create too much of a distraction, such that you can see the sky by looking north.

Some applications that monitor space weather can help provide real-time updates. People in the lower latitudes of the United States may not notice too much of an impact from a geomagnetic storm. They may, however, experience occasional radio blackouts throughout the week.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Take

According to the NOAA, the strength of the solar storm is expected to taper off by midday Monday, and there will be low to no activity on Tuesday and Wednesday. While NOAA researchers expect that the strength of the storms will weaken, they caution that an increasingly weak point in Earth's magnetic field, called the South Atlantic Anomaly, could have future impacts from geomagnetic storms. The anomaly is an area of a weak magnetic protective shield (a hole) that partially encompasses parts of Africa and South America, allowing harmful solar radiation to penetrate the atmosphere.

FAQs:

1. What causes geomagnetic storms?

Geomagnetic storms are caused by solar winds or coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun that collide with Earth's magnetic field. These interactions disturb the magnetic field and can lead to power grid fluctuations, radio blackouts, and satellite disruptions.

2. How do solar storms affect Starlink service?

Solar storms caused disruptions to Starlink internet service, with over 50,000 complaints from users in various states. The largest solar burst caused a total internet blackout for 40% of affected users.

3. Can I see the Northern Lights during a geomagnetic storm?

Yes, geomagnetic storms can create auroras, or Northern Lights. These displays are visible in northern US states, with dark, clear skies providing the best viewing opportunities.